World
Puerto Rico Aid: Aid struggling to get through to those in need
About ten thousand containers of aid for victims of Hurricane Maria have arrived in Puerto Rico. But they're stuck at a port in San Juan. A shortage of truck drivers and the island's devestated infrastructure are making it difficult to move the supplies to the areas that need it most. Tetiana Anderson has more.
September 29, 2017
