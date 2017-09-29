World Share

Money Talks: Northern Syria Store refuses to accept Assad-depicted bill

In July 2017, Syrians were introduced to a new banknote with Bashar al Assad's portrait appearing on the currency for the first time. And while the new 2,000 Pound bill may be in circulation across the entire country, TRT World's Alican Ayanlar explains that in some parts it's proving difficult to spend.