The War in Syria: Anniversary of Russian intervention in Syria
02:00
World
The War in Syria: Anniversary of Russian intervention in Syria
Two years ago Russian fighter jets started bombing targets in Syria. It marked the country's first military intervention in the Middle East for decades. Russian president Vladimir Putin said the move was aimed at destroying terrorism. But its also turned the tide in favor of Syria's Bashar al-Assad. Chelsea Carter explains.
September 30, 2017
