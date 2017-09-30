POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Camps in Bangladesh struggle against influx
02:03
World
The Rohingya refugee crises show no signs of slowing. Those escaping the army operation in Myanmar continue to filter into makeshift refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, where resources are stretched. TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury went to one that's housing thousands of refugees. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 30, 2017
