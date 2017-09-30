POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Police seal off half polling stations
02:57
World
Catalonia Referendum: Police seal off half polling stations
On the eve of Catalonia's independence referendum, Spanish police have sealed off more than a thousand schools which are to be used as polling stations. 163 schools earmarked as voting centres are being occupied by people to prevent police shutting them down. Police have occupied the Catalan government's communications hub. Madrid says a referendum on Catalonia splitting from Spain is illegal. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?