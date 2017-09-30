What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Strait Talk: Final Thoughts on how terrorism must be defeated from its root causes

Strait Talk presenter Ali Mustafa explains that to defeat an ideology it's important to understand its causes. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world