Puerto Rico Aid: Everyday life still paralysed week after storm
02:33
World
It's been more than one week since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico and the island is still paralysed. With power and communication services destroyed, many are struggling and desperate for aid. In this exclusive report, our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan says Puerto Ricans are now desperate to leave. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 1, 2017
