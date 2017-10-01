What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Benghazi Clean Up: Locals launch drive to clean up war-torn city

Libyan volunteers are taking over the cleanup of war-torn Benghazi. They say the government isn't doing enough. But along with social media and community groups, they're determined to rebuild. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world