Ahiska Turks: Citizenship for more than 500 Ahiska Turks
01:49
World
Ahiska Turks: Citizenship for more than 500 Ahiska Turks
In 1944, the Ahiska Turks were expelled from their homeland in Georgia by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Today some are moving to Turkey. Three thousand have arrived since December 2015. And now Turkey has granted citizenship to some of them. Hasan Abdullah reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 1, 2017
