Catalonia Referendum: Police force voters from polling stations
World
Catalonia Referendum: Police force voters from polling stations
Spanish riot police have forcibly stopped Catalans from casting their ballots, as they carry out orders from the Spanish government to shut down polling stations. Rubber bullets have been fired at crowds. Authorities have been dragging hundreds of voters from polling stations and pushing them back with shields. Dozens of people have been detained and injured. The Catalan government blames the violence on police forces. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 1, 2017
