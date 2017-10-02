POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: Gunman opens fire during Las Vegas concert
00:31
World
Breaking News: Gunman opens fire during Las Vegas concert
A gunman on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay casino opened fire during Route 91 Harvest Festival., killing at least 20 people — including two off-duty police officers — and wounding more than 100, officials said early Monday. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?