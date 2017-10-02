POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Mass Shootings: Las Vegas marks the deadliest in recent US history
US Mass Shootings: Las Vegas marks the deadliest in recent US history
Las Vegas concert shooting ranks as the worst mass shooting in recent US history. The worst had been in Orlando Florida last year when gunman Omar Marteen opened fire inside the pulse nightclub killing 49 people. The Virginia Tech shooting in April 2007 saw 32 people shot dead by 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho. The fourth deadliest mass killing was in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, when Adam Lanza gunned down 20 children and six adults just before Christmas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 2, 2017
