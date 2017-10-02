World Share

Sci-fi classic Blade Runner is back with a sequel

Some have called it the curse of the Blade Runner. The original 1980's sci-fi movie with Harrison Ford quickly became a cult classic. It featured some of the most prominent brand names of its time. But many of those companies have disappeared. Now a sequel is due to come out soon. But is it going to doom some of today's brands too? TRT World’s Editor-at-large has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world