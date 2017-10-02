POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Monarch Airlines Collapses: Booking for 750,000 passengers are cancelled
02:34
World
The UK is undertaking its biggest peacetime repatriation operation following the collapse of one of its biggest aviators. Monarch Airlines has been placed into administration upsetting the travel plans of more than 800 thousand people. And as Sarah Morice reports it's also left more than 2000 people without a job. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 2, 2017
