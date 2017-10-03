POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Catalans frustrated over police violence
Catalonia Referendum: Catalans frustrated over police violence
Sunday's independence referendum in the Spanish province of Catalonia has dramatically raised the political temperature in the country. Riot police used rubber bullets and batons in a show of force to close down polling stations. And as Francis Collings reports, it's inspired a new wave of Catalan nationalism. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
