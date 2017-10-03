World Share

Las Vegas Massacre: Police continue to search for gunman's motive

The United States is in shock after the deadliest mass shooting in the country's recent history. At least 59 people have been killed and hundreds injured after a lone gunman opened fire at concert-goers from a hotel window in Las Vegas. It's still not known what motivated the suspect, who's been named as Stephen Paddock. TRT World's Jon Brain has more from Las Vegas.