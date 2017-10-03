World Share

Legendary Rocker Dies: Tom Petty suffered cardiac arrest, dead at 66

The family of legendary rocker Tom Petty have confirmed the news of his death. Petty was found unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He's famous for being the frontman of the group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He had solo success too with the mega-hit 'Free Fallin.' During his decades-long career, Petty won three GRAMMYS and was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Petty was taken off life support on Monday. He was 66 years-old. Christine Pirovolakis looks back at the music legend's life.