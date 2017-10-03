POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Legendary Rocker Dies: Tom Petty suffered cardiac arrest, dead at 66
02:20
World
Legendary Rocker Dies: Tom Petty suffered cardiac arrest, dead at 66
The family of legendary rocker Tom Petty have confirmed the news of his death. Petty was found unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He's famous for being the frontman of the group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He had solo success too with the mega-hit 'Free Fallin.' During his decades-long career, Petty won three GRAMMYS and was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Petty was taken off life support on Monday. He was 66 years-old. Christine Pirovolakis looks back at the music legend's life. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?