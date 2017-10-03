POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Gate Jakarta Istanbul connects modest fashion industries
The Gate Jakarta Istanbul connects modest fashion industries
The term modest fashion represents dressing in line with religious principles. But modest doesn't mean boring or non-stylish. Brands both high end and high street are reaching out to women interested in modestwear. And now, Turkish and Indonesian designers are joining forces to connect the modest fashion industries of the two countries.
October 3, 2017
