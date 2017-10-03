POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The 16th Filmoctober with Kerem Ayan
06:39
World
The 16th Filmoctober with Kerem Ayan
The month of October has a special place in the hearts of Istanbul's cinema-goers. It's when the city's movie lovers have the chance to watch the most talked about movies from the international festival circuit. This year, the event returns with a wider film selection and more screening venues. Here's our take on the 16th edition with the Director of the IKSV Film Department, Kerem Ayan. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?