FC Barcelona and the Catalan referendum

Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0 on Sunday in a match that was played behind closed doors. The club took the decision not to let fans enter the Nou Camp after violent clashes broke out in the city, over the issue of Catalan Independence. Lance Santos reports. We also talked with our correspondent Francis Collings, who's been covering events in Barcelona all weekend.