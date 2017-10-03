World Share

Money Talks: Former Uber CEO appoints 2 new board members

Uber is considering an overhaul of its board. The founder of the ride-hailing app was forced to step aside earlier 2017 following accusations of sexism and mismanagement. But now Travis Kalanick is fighting back. He has appointed two allies to the board. And he has done this as the company considers selling 10 billion-dollars-worth of stock to Japan's Softbank. For more, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.