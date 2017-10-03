World Share

Money Talks: Japan’s business confidence at 10-year high

They say it is a great time to do business in Japan. The country's central bank says manufacturers are at their most confident in a decade. Mobin Nasir reports on the reasons for the bright outlook over the land of the Rising Sun.