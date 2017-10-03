POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey opens its largest military base in Mogadishu
01:38
Somalia has been at war since 1991, at first as its clans fought each other and more recently, with the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group. But it has enormous economic potential, with a long coastline, natural resources, a thriving private sector and a young labour force. But without security, that potential may never be fulfilled. And to help with its efforts, Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Ahmed al Burai visited the base and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
