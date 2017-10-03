POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Gonda, India's dirtiest city
Money Talks: Gonda, India's dirtiest city
Cleanliness may be next to godliness. But public sanitation and hygiene are also crucial for an economy to grow. India has taken that message to heart. And to honour independence leader Mahatma Ghandi, the government launched a campaign in 2014 to keep its cities' streets clean. But as India marks 148 years since Ghandi's birth, that message appears to have been missed by one place in the north. Gonda has been named India's dirtiest town. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 3, 2017
