Las Vegas Massacre: John Lott discusses gun laws and ownership
05:30
World
President Donald Trump plans to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday following a mass shooting at a country music festival in which at least 59 people were killed and more than 527 were injured late Sunday, making it the worst mass shooting in modern American history.
October 3, 2017
