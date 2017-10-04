World Share

Turkey-Iran Trade: Two countries boosting cooperation

Turkey's President Erdogan is in Tehran to preside over the fifth Turkey-Iran High Level Strategic Council meeting. The two countries have stepped up efforts to increase defense cooperation on the back of a referendum in Northern Iraq. Mobin Nasir has more on efforts by the two countries, to boost trade and investment ties. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world