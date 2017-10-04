World Share

Money Talks: President Trump visits Puerto Rico after devastating hurricanes

US President Donald Trump is in Puerto Rico, as it picks up the pieces following two devastating hurricanes. The US has temporarily lifted a law that requires goods from the mainland to be shipped only on American vessels. Critics said the so-called Jones Act has held back relief efforts, and the island's economic development for decades. Giles Gibson reports from Washington DC. For more Senior Director at Americas market intelligence Remi Piet joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world