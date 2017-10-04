UN school report

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director talked last week about the effect groups like Boko Haram have on the education of children. The comments came around the same time a UNESCO report showed just how bad the situation is both in and out of classrooms. Six out of ten children and teenagers worldwide aren't meeting even basic proficiency in reading and math. War and poverty are two of the main reasons for low levels of learning, but the latest research shows that while children might be in a classroom, the standard of teaching often leaves them without a full education. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
