Las Vegas attack

64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired indiscriminately on a packed crowd with an automatic rifle from the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip hotel. He managed to stockpile a large cache of weapons in his Mandalay Bay hotel room, from where he opened fire on thousands of people at an outdoor concert below as quickly as police reacted to what was happening, they couldn't stop the gunman from killing dozens and injuring hundreds more. This was by no means the first mass shooting in recent US history, but it is the worst. And again it brings the controversial issue of US gun control laws into focus.