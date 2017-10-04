POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh’s response to Rohingya refugees
21:55
World
Bangladesh’s response to Rohingya refugees
Officials from the US and Bangladesh are meeting in Washington this week to draft a plan to manage the massive influx of Rohingya fleeing neighbouring Myanmar. President Donald Trump has already signed off on an aid package worth 32 million dollars, but a longer-term solution is needed. In just the past month, more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to leave their homes because of a crackdown by Myanmar's military. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?