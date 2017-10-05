POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hurricane Recovery: Citrus farmers pin hopes on recovery bill
Hurricane Recovery: Citrus farmers pin hopes on recovery bill
Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to Florida's vast citrus farms. And even before the storm season hit, fruit farmers had been battling something called the greening disease. Ediz Tiyansan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
