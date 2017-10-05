POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Massacre: Shooter's girlfriend denies knowledge of attack
03:05
World
Las Vegas Massacre: Shooter's girlfriend denies knowledge of attack
The girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the gunman blamed for the massacre, says she had no idea he was planning the attack. Her comments came on the day US President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas to meet the injured and thank those who helped the victims. Marilou Danley described the Paddock she knew as a kind and quiet man. But Las vegas police have called him dangerous and disturbed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?