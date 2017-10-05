World Share

Uganda’s power play

Politicians in Uganda brawled for days over a proposed change to the constitution that would allow 73-year-old leader Yoweri Museveni to extend his rule, beyond the current age cap of 75. The bill passed its first hurdle in parliament after most of its opponents were barred, or boycotted the session to protest what they say is a crackdown on dissent. So, is Museveni just an elderly victim of a discriminatory law? Or is this the ruling party's attempt at keeping him enthroned for life? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world