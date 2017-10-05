POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Uganda’s power play
16:58
World
Uganda’s power play
Politicians in Uganda brawled for days over a proposed change to the constitution that would allow 73-year-old leader Yoweri Museveni to extend his rule, beyond the current age cap of 75. The bill passed its first hurdle in parliament after most of its opponents were barred, or boycotted the session to protest what they say is a crackdown on dissent. So, is Museveni just an elderly victim of a discriminatory law? Or is this the ruling party's attempt at keeping him enthroned for life? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?