Money Talks: Yahoo admits all 3B accounts hacked in 2013

If you still have a Yahoo email account, the latest news about its 2013 security breach may not be particularly welcome. It now appears that none of its users was spared. That announcement follows on the heels of a similar data theft at US credit reporting agency, Equifax. So can your confidential data ever be entirely safe online? Caitlin McGee reports followed by analysis from Pierluigi Paganini, the Chief Technology Officer at CSE Cybsec Enterprise.