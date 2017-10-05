World Share

Money Talks: Saudi King Salman in 'historic' visit to Moscow

Saudi Arabia and Russia were at odds for decades. But now the two oil superpowers want to deepen their ties. Saudi Arabia describes King Salman's visit to Moscow as historic. It is the first official visit there by a Saudi king. For more on this, TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world