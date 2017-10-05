POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Massacre: Police call Paddock 'disturbed and dangerous'
02:51
World
Las Vegas Massacre: Police call Paddock 'disturbed and dangerous'
In the United States investigators are trying to piece together the cause behind Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas. They admit that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, never roused suspicion before the incident. But as more details emerge about the gunman so do more questions as to how he pulled off his attack. Harry Horton has the latest. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?