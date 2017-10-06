World Share

Catalonia Referendum: Questions arise over controversial referendum

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has told Catalonia to drop independence plans or risk "greater evils." Spain's top court has suspended a meeting of the Catalan parliament - which was expected to declare independence on Monday. So far the European Union has resisted calls to mediate in the crisis but has also said that an independent Catalonia will not join the Union. Jack Parrock reports.