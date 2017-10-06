POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Questions arise over controversial referendum
Catalonia Referendum: Questions arise over controversial referendum
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has told Catalonia to drop independence plans or risk "greater evils." Spain's top court has suspended a meeting of the Catalan parliament - which was expected to declare independence on Monday. So far the European Union has resisted calls to mediate in the crisis but has also said that an independent Catalonia will not join the Union. Jack Parrock reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
