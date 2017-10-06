POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Las Vegas Massacre: US gun laws are once again under scrutiny
Many Americans fiercely defend their constitutional right to own a gun, even after the Las Vegas massacre. Others can't understand America's refusal to crack down on deadly weapons despite the regularity of mass shootings. Our correspondent Jon Brain has been to a shooting range in Nevada, to meet the gun owners who are determined to hold onto their firearms.
October 6, 2017
