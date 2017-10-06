World Share

'Fotoistanbul' with curator Cosar Kulaksiz and festival director Riza Erdegirmenci

We're used to seeing exhibitions behind closed doors in classy galleries. But Fotoistanbul is breaking these rules to unite photo artists with audiences. And it's not the only unique aspect of Turkey's biggest international photography festival. Curator Cosar Kulaksiz and the director of the festival Riza Erdegirmenci joins us to tell more about everything that happens behind the scenes of Fotoistanbul!