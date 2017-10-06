POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France’s anti-terrorism law
21:17
World
The French parliament has approved a new anti-terror bill to replace the state of emergency when it expires on November 1. But rights groups fear the law will erode civil liberties and militarize French society. So is Paris creating a permanent police state with innocent civilians caught in the crosshairs, or is this a necessary step by the government to keep the peace?
October 6, 2017
