France’s anti-terrorism law, Ireland abortion referendum and Cambodia crackdown
52:05
World
France's new anti-terror law grants sweeping powers to security forces. But will they be abused? Meanwhile, mass protests in Ireland push the government to hold a referendum on abortion. Will it be made legal? And we speak to Cambodia's former top opposition leader on why he was forced to flee his country.
October 6, 2017
