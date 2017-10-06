World Share

France’s anti-terrorism law, Ireland abortion referendum and Cambodia crackdown

France's new anti-terror law grants sweeping powers to security forces. But will they be abused? Meanwhile, mass protests in Ireland push the government to hold a referendum on abortion. Will it be made legal? And we speak to Cambodia's former top opposition leader on why he was forced to flee his country.