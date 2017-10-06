POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CAR Crisis: Rights group says rape used as a weapon of war
CAR Crisis: Rights group says rape used as a weapon of war
Fighters in the Central African Republic have used sexual violence to terrorise women and girls, according to Human Rights Watch. The group says rape and sexual slavery have been used as weapons of war by both sides in the country's nearly five-year-long conflict. Caitlin McGee reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
