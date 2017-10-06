World Share

Las Vegas Massacre: Investigators search for evidence and motive

Investigators are still trying to establish the motive behind Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Jay Grey has more on what investigators know about killer Stephen Paddock, five days after the tragedy.