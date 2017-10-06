Money Talks: Super Thursday starts Christmas bestseller race

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The race to a bestselling Christmas book is officially underway. On 2017's Super Thursday, more than 500 hardbacks have been released, including JK Rowling's Wizarding World: A Magical Yearbook. And as more readers choose to turn the pages of traditional books, e-books appear to be losing their appeal. For more, publishing expert and writing coach Brooke Warner joins us from Berkeley. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
