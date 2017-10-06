Money Talks: Kenya debtors struggle as repossessions rise

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Since 2016, Kenyans have been facing droughts, an inconclusive presidential election and mounting debts. And now many of those debtors are struggling to hold on to their assets, as the number of repossessions climb. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the situation does not seem to be letting up. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
