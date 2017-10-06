POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump has called 2015 deal an embarrassment
02:17
World
US President Donald Trump will announce next week whether he intends to abandon the Iran nuclear deal. The agreement signed in 2015 - was a signature diplomatic achievement for former US President Barack Obama. But his successor has repeatedly criticized the deal and threatened to sabotage it. Harry Horton reports from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
