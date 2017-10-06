World Share

Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump has called 2015 deal an embarrassment

US President Donald Trump will announce next week whether he intends to abandon the Iran nuclear deal. The agreement signed in 2015 - was a signature diplomatic achievement for former US President Barack Obama. But his successor has repeatedly criticized the deal and threatened to sabotage it. Harry Horton reports from Washington.