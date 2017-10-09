POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-US Relations: Turkey, US suspend each other's visa services
02:42
World
Turkey-US Relations: Turkey, US suspend each other's visa services
The US Embassy has suspended all non-immigrant visa services in Turkey until further notice. Shortly after, Turkey announced it's reciprocating the measure for American citizens. Thousands of people travelling between the two countries could be affected and there's no indication of how long the suspensions will last. As our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington, this latest diplomatic dispute is based on a year-long disagreement over FETO. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
