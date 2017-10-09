World Share

Rebuilding Libya: Benghazi port reopened after three years

Libya's second biggest city, Benghazi, is taking another step towards economic stability with the reopening of its port for the first time since 2014. That's when armed militia took over the city. Mark Gay has the story.