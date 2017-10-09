POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rebuilding Libya: Benghazi port reopened after three years
Rebuilding Libya: Benghazi port reopened after three years
Libya's second biggest city, Benghazi, is taking another step towards economic stability with the reopening of its port for the first time since 2014. That's when armed militia took over the city. Mark Gay has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
