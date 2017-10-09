World Share

Mission Accomplished?: UN ending 13-year peacekeeping mission

This week, one of the most important peacekeeping missions of the United Nations will come to an end in Haiti after 13 years. Our Latin America correspondent, Anelise Borges, travelled to Haiti for a series of reports about the country, and the UN's legacy there. In the first story in the series, she looks at what has become one of the UN's most controversial peacekeeping missions.