Catalonia Referendum: Businesses relocating over independence row

The Spanish region of Catalonia may declare some form of independence this week, despite vehement opposition from the Spanish government. With tensions high, the local government in Catalonia is not only facing political obstacles, but also financial challenges. As our Europe correspondent, Francis Collings reports from Barcelona, the economic effects of a referendum on independence are already taking effect as major companies relocate.